BidaskClub Lowers CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CPLG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.93. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.77.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
