BidaskClub Lowers CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CPLG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.93. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

