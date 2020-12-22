Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $316.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.78.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $275.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $287.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $234.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

