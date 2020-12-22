Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

RFP stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $506.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.10. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $26,170.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

