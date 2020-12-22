DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $320.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.72.

Shares of FDX opened at $271.94 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,355 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

