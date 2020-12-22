Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 149,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

