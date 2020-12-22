Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.71.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 149,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
