Head-To-Head Contrast: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) vs. Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand -4.70% 51.19% 6.97%

75.9% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 5.02 -$4.05 million $1.17 38.26

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 13 0 2.76 Cornerstone OnDemand 1 4 4 0 2.33

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.17%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.56%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as global enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. sells its software, content, and services directly through its sales force and indirectly through its domestic and international network of distributors. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

