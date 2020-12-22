Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.32) and the highest is ($0.92). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 711.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($12.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.97) to ($10.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

