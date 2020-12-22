Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

GWB stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

