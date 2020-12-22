Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $10.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.90. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,388,000 after buying an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 82.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $642,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

