Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

