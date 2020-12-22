FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $24,690,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after buying an additional 257,832 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,571,000 after buying an additional 176,198 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,932,000 after buying an additional 158,735 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.