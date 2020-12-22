Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,165 shares of company stock worth $2,446,754. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

