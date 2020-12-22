MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.11

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.11 and traded as low as $29.50. MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

About MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

