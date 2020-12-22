iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $337.91

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $337.91 and traded as low as $320.00. iomart Group plc (IOM.L) shares last traded at $325.00, with a volume of 135,892 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.91. The company has a market capitalization of £359.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

In related news, insider Angus MacSween sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £12,531.20 ($16,372.09). Also, insider Ian Steele acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

