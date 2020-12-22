New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 85,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

