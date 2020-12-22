Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $541.64

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $541.64 and traded as low as $187.20. Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) shares last traded at $190.10, with a volume of 27,060 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 541.64. The company has a market cap of £87.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.21%.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

