Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ VTOL opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,973.15. Insiders sold a total of 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.