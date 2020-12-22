Brady (NYSE:BRC) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brady from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BRC stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts predict that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brady by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 87.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after buying an additional 418,823 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 9.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 38,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brady by 88.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 196,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Brady by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

