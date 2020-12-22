SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.