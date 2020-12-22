Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $179.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.34. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $180.50.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $136,964.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,613.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,995 shares of company stock worth $52,492,242. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth $3,336,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Avalara by 85.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avalara by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 20.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Avalara by 73.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

