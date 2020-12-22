Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.71

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $2.97. Pixelworks shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 400,410 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 54.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 141.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

