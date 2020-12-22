The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THG. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

