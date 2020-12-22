Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,648 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of 810.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

