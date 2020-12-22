Critical Review: Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) vs. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Obayashi alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Obayashi and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obayashi 0 1 0 0 2.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Obayashi and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obayashi 5.46% 13.09% 4.96% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obayashi and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obayashi $19.07 billion 0.34 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.65 -$11.63 million ($0.44) -1.17

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Obayashi has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obayashi beats Color Star Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways. It is also involved in the development and leasing of real estate properties in various locations, primarily in metropolitan areas, as well as property management activities; solar, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, and wind power generation business; and PPP and agriculture business. In addition, the company sells materials and equipment for construction; develops and sells computer software; sells and leases electronic equipment; offers finance-related services; and operates golf clubs. Further, it engages in the provision of urban development, contracted engineering, management, consultancy services, etc.; and is involved in the M&E design and construction activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.