Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter worth $243,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at $4,609,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

