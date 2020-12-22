Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 131.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.