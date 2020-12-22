Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

