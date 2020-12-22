Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FFIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

FFIC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

