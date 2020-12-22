Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

