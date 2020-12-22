Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.73.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average is $163.25. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,436 shares of company stock worth $153,541,315. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 162,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 151,780 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.