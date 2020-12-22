BidaskClub Lowers Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Hold

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,617. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

