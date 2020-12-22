PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

PayPal stock opened at $237.72 on Tuesday. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.60. The company has a market cap of $278.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

