Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.
Shares of TSCO opened at $148.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.17. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,527 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
