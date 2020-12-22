Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO opened at $148.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.17. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,527 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

