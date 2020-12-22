Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.51

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.51 and traded as high as $117.80. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) shares last traded at $117.35, with a volume of 2,940,795 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.69 ($132.58).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.51.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.