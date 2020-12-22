Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $140.98

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.98 and traded as high as $150.98. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 160,806 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$192.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$174.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

