Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.47. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 5,875,732 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.74.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

