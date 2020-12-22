Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.54. Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$23.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Condor Petroleum Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses and gas fields located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

