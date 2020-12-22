ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.83

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.83 and traded as high as $104.40. ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at $104.30, with a volume of 17,026,513 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

In other ITV plc (ITV.L) news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26). Also, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

About ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

