Truist Securiti Comments on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

OSH opened at $63.09 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,691,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

