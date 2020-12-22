DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Financial Comparison

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DNAPrint Genomics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DNAPrint Genomics and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 3 11 0 2.79

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $127.93, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Volatility & Risk

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Exact Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $876.29 million 24.21 -$83.99 million ($1.49) -94.66

DNAPrint Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -25.27% -11.71% -6.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company's pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard's performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for DNAPrint Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNAPrint Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.