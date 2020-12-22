Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE SRLP opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $421.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.24 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $91,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,568 shares of company stock valued at $505,650.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after buying an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

