JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

NYSE:JELD opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in JELD-WEN by 24.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

