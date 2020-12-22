Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

POST stock opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that Post will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

