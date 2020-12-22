New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.23.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.