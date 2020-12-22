Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lyra Therapeutics.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,543,000. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 588,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.