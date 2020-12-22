Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) shares fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Proxim Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxim Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.