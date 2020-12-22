BidaskClub Upgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Strong-Buy

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $235,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.