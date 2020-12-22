Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:DY opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

