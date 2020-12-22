BidaskClub Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Hold

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 404,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

