Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

NYSE:AWI opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,973. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

